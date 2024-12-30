



Rajnath Singh, India's Defence Minister, recently emphasized the crucial role of the armed forces in achieving the government's vision of a developed and self-reliant nation. Speaking at a conference in Lucknow, he highlighted the need for the military to be prepared for unexpected challenges while maintaining a focus on peace. Singh noted that India is currently enjoying a "peace dividend" despite global volatility, but stressed the importance of a robust national security framework to ensure this peace continues during what he referred to as "Amrit Kaal," a period aimed at significant national development.





The defence minister was speaking during his recent visit to the three premier training institutes of the Indian Army—Army War College (AWC), Infantry School, and Military College of Telecommunication & Engineering (MCTE)—in Mhow of Madhya Pradesh.





Key Points from Rajnath Singh's Address:





Preparedness for Modern Warfare: Singh urged military leaders to adopt a joint military vision and prepare for future conflicts, which may include unconventional warfare methods such as cyber and space-based strategies. He called for an analysis of current global conflicts to anticipate potential challenges.





The Defence Minister reiterated the government's commitment to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), emphasizing the need for indigenous development of defence technologies. He pointed out that both traditional and modern warfare capabilities must be integrated into India's defence strategy.





Singh acknowledged the vital role of the private sector in enhancing India's defence capabilities. He mentioned recent reforms aimed at increasing private participation in defence manufacturing, which is seen as essential for achieving self-reliance and fostering innovation in technology.





He also discussed how the defence sector contributes significantly to economic growth, job creation, and technological advancements, linking national security directly with broader economic development.





Singh's remarks underscore a strategic shift towards a more integrated approach between national security and economic development, aiming to position India as a strong, self-sufficient nation on the global stage.





