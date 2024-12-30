



Indian Army troops are currently conducting patrols at an altitude of approximately 10,000 feet in the Doda sector near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.





These operations are taking place amid heavy snowfall, showcasing the Army's commitment to maintaining security in challenging weather conditions.





This heightened military activity is part of ongoing efforts to prevent infiltration and respond to potential threats along the LoC, particularly following recent terrorist incidents in the region.





The Army has been actively deploying specialized units and advanced equipment to bolster its presence and readiness in these sensitive areas.





Agencies







