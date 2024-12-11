



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening its defence ties with Russia during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. This meeting took place on December 10, 2024, amid ongoing geopolitical challenges that have put pressure on India to reassess its international alliances.





Singh emphasized that despite external pressures, India will continue to maintain and deepen its relationship with Russia. He stated, "Despite geopolitical challenges and great pressure on India... we have consciously decided to continue our close contacts with Russia".





The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, including expediting the delivery of the remaining two squadrons of the S-400 missile systems. Singh also urged for increased support in maintenance and spare parts for India's Sukhoi-30 aircraft and proposed making India a hub for the maintenance of Russian tanks.





Singh described the India-Russia friendship as "higher than the highest mountain and deeper than the deepest ocean," highlighting the longstanding bonds between the two nations. He conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Putin, reinforcing the personal rapport between the leaders.





Both leaders expressed optimism about the future of their partnership, noting its immense potential. They discussed opportunities for joint production of military hardware as part of their strategic cooperation.





The meeting underscored India's resolve to maintain robust defence ties with Russia, reflecting a strategic choice to navigate international pressures while fostering a partnership that has historically been significant for both countries. The emphasis on collaborative military projects and expedited deliveries of critical defence systems illustrates India's commitment to enhancing its military capabilities through international cooperation.







