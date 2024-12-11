



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, emphasising the deep-rooted friendship between India and Russia. During their discussions, Singh declared that the India-Russia relationship is "higher than the highest mountain and deeper than the deepest ocean," highlighting the enduring nature of their partnership.





The meeting took place on December 10, 2024, as part of Singh's three-day visit to Russia, which included co-chairing the 21st session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) alongside Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov. Both leaders acknowledged the immense potential for collaboration, particularly in defense sectors, and Singh urged for expedited deliveries of S-400 missile systems and greater involvement of Russian industries in India's defense manufacturing initiatives.





Singh also conveyed greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Putin, reaffirming India's commitment to standing by its Russian allies despite external pressures. The meeting underscored a shared vision for expanding military cooperation and exploring new avenues for joint production of defence equipment, further solidifying the strategic partnership between the two nations.







