



Members of an Indian delegation recently met with Pope Francis at the Vatican, where they presented two books titled Modi@20, which highlight Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and vision. The delegation was led by Union Minister George Kurian and included several notable figures, such as former minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and BJP spokesperson Anil Antony.





The meeting took place in the context of a significant event—the elevation of Monsignor George Koovakad, a priest from Kerala, to the rank of cardinal by Pope Francis. This ceremony is seen as a matter of immense pride for India, emphasizing the country's commitment to religious inclusivity and dialogue. During their meeting, Kurian reiterated that Modi's vision promotes equal rights and opportunities for all religions, contributing to India's reputation as a safe country for minorities.





The presentation of the books was part of broader efforts to strengthen ties between India and the Vatican, reflecting a growing relationship between the Indian government and the Christian community. The delegation's visit underscores India's dedication to fostering interfaith dialogue and cooperation on global issues.







