



Denis Alipov, the Russian Ambassador to India, expressed profound sorrow over the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who died at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. In a heartfelt message shared on X (formerly Twitter), Alipov highlighted Singh's significant contributions to strengthening India-Russia relations and praised his expertise as an economist and dedication to India's progress.





He stated, "It is a moment of poignant sorrow and grief for India and for Russia. Dr. Manmohan Singh's contribution to our bilateral ties was immeasurable".





Alipov's sentiments were echoed by leaders from around the world, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who recognized Singh as a key architect of the U.S.-India strategic partnership and commended his economic reforms that propelled India's growth.





The ambassador's tribute underscores the deep respect and admiration that Singh garnered internationally for his leadership and vision during his tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.





IBNS







