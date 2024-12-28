



The Indian Army contingent has departed for Nepal to participate in the 18th edition of the joint military exercise Surya Kiran, which will take place from December 31, 2024, to January 13, 2025, in Saljhandi, Nepal. This contingent comprises 334 personnel from the 11th Gorkha Rifles, while the Nepal Army will be represented by the Srijung Battalion.





Objectives of Exercise Surya Kiran





The primary aims of this exercise include:





Enhancing interoperability in jungle warfare and counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain.





Conducting Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations under the United Nations Charter.





Improving operational preparedness, aviation support, medical training, and environmental conservation practices.





Exercise Surya Kiran serves as a critical platform for soldiers from both nations to exchange ideas, share best practices, and improve their operational capabilities. It reinforces the strong bonds of friendship and mutual trust between India and Nepal, showcasing their commitment to broader defence cooperation. This year’s exercise follows recent high-level military exchanges between the two countries, further solidifying their defence ties.