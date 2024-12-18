



On December 17, 2024, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Defense Forces, was killed in a bomb blast in Moscow. The explosion occurred early in the morning outside a residential building on Ryazansky Prospekt, approximately 7 kilometers southeast of the Kremlin. An explosive device concealed within an electric scooter detonated as Kirillov and his aide exited the building, resulting in their deaths and significant damage to the surrounding area.





The bomb was reportedly triggered remotely and had an explosive capacity equivalent to about 300 grams of TNT. Images from the scene showed extensive damage, including shattered windows up to the fourth floor of nearby apartments.





Alongside Kirillov, his aide was also killed in the blast. Witnesses reported seeing two body bags at the site.





The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claimed responsibility for the attack, framing it as a response to Kirillov's alleged involvement in chemical warfare during Russia's military operations in Ukraine. Just a day before his death, a Ukrainian court sentenced him in absentia for using banned chemical weapons. The Russian Investigative Committee has classified the bombing as a terrorist act and is conducting a criminal investigation into the incident.





At 54 years old, Kirillov had been leading Russia's chemical and biological defense forces since April 2017. His role involved overseeing operations in environments contaminated by hazardous agents. He was under sanctions from multiple countries, including the UK and Canada, due to his alleged actions in Ukraine. His death marks one of the most significant assassinations within Russia since the onset of its invasion of Ukraine nearly three years ago, raising concerns about security within Moscow and potential retaliatory actions from Russian authorities.





Kirillov’s assassination is seen as a bold move by Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict and may have significant ramifications for Russian military operations and morale. Russian officials have vowed to avenge his death, indicating that this incident could escalate tensions further between the two nations.







