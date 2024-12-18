The Finnish Ambassador has expressed hope that India will actively engage in efforts towards peace in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. This sentiment aligns with Finland's call for India to leverage its international influence to promote Ukraine's Peace Formula, which emphasizes adherence to the UN Charter and international law, including the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine and the return of prisoners of war.





In a recent interview, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen underscored the importance of India’s participation in advocating for a just and sustainable peace, urging India to use its diplomatic channels to press Russia for a change in its stance. Valtonen noted that while Finland and other EU nations have imposed sanctions on Russia, India's continued economic ties with Russia, particularly through energy purchases, complicate the international response to the conflict.





India's official position has been characterized by a commitment to peace. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that India is "on the side of peace" and has been actively pursuing dialogue among all parties involved. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated India's belief that conflicts cannot be resolved through warfare and expressed readiness to contribute to restoring peace.





The Ukrainian Ambassador also expressed optimism regarding India's potential role in the peacebuilding process, indicating a desire for India to take on a leadership position in facilitating discussions aimed at resolving the conflict.







