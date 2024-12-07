



A Russian think tank has raised concerns about the potential cybersecurity risks associated with U.S. fighter jets, specifically warning that these aircraft could be equipped with "backdoor" Trojans. This warning comes amid India's strategic shift away from reliance on Russian military equipment towards Western defence systems, particularly those from the United States.





The Russian think tank suggests that U.S. fighter jets may be susceptible to cyber vulnerabilities, potentially allowing for unauthorized access or control through hidden malware or backdoors. Such concerns reflect broader anxieties about the security of defence technology and the implications of foreign military procurement.





In a Defence Strategy Shift India has been significantly reducing its dependency on Russian arms, with imports dropping from 76% in 2009 to 36% in 2023. The country is increasingly turning to American defence manufacturers, having signed contracts worth nearly $20 billion since 2018 for various military technologies, including drones and advanced fighter jets.





The ongoing war in Ukraine has accelerated India's pivot away from Russian defence systems due to concerns over Russia's logistical capabilities and reliability in delivering military hardware. This shift is part of a broader strategy by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance domestic defence production and align more closely with Western military standards.





Despite this pivot, India still relies on Russia for certain military capabilities, particularly in nuclear technology and legacy systems. The Indian military's need for spare parts and maintenance for existing Russian equipment remains a critical factor in its defence planning.





India is moving towards U.S. defence systems amid concerns about cybersecurity vulnerabilities, it continues to navigate its historical ties with Russia, balancing modernization efforts with existing dependencies.







