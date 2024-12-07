



India has sharply criticized Pakistan for its "duplicity" regarding the presence of Masood Azhar, the leader of the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). This condemnation follows reports that Azhar made a public appearance in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, marking his first such address in two decades. During this speech, he threatened renewed jihadist operations against India and Israel, stating, “India, your death is coming” and disparaging political leaders including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.





India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized that if the reports about Azhar's activities are accurate, they highlight Pakistan's failure to curb terrorism. He demanded "strong action" against Azhar and insisted that he should be held accountable for his involvement in cross-border attacks on India. Jaiswal pointed out the inconsistency in Pakistan's claims that Azhar was not present in the country, stating that such denials only expose the duplicity of Pakistan's stance on terrorism.





The backdrop to this situation includes ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, exacerbated by past terrorist attacks attributed to JeM, including the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2019 Pulwama attack. Despite previous assertions from Pakistan regarding actions taken against Azhar's organization, reports indicate that JeM has expanded its facilities in Bahawalpur rather than being dismantled.







