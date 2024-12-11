



Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified their operations against terror networks and the associated narco-terror ecosystem, achieving significant breakthroughs in recent weeks.





Major Crackdown On Terror Networks





Recent Arrests: On November 27, security forces arrested ten over ground workers (OGWs) linked to terrorist groups during a large-scale operation in Kathua district. This operation targeted multiple locations, aiming to dismantle logistical and financial support networks for terrorism.





Ongoing Operations: Following a series of terror attacks, authorities have launched extensive raids across several districts, including Rajouri, Poonch, and Udhampur. These efforts are designed to identify and apprehend OGWs who facilitate terrorist activities by providing logistical support and reconnaissance for potential targets.





Focus On Narco-Terrorism





Property Seizures: In conjunction with anti-terror operations, authorities have also focused on narco-terrorism. Over the past two months, properties worth approximately ₹7 crores linked to active terrorists and drug peddlers have been attached. This is part of a broader strategy to disrupt the financial underpinnings of terror organizations, which often rely on drug trafficking for funding.





Destruction of Poppy Cultivation: Security forces have destroyed poppy cultivation on over 800 Kanals of land as part of their efforts to combat the narcotics trade that fuels terrorism in the region. This initiative is seen as crucial in breaking the nexus between drug trafficking and terrorist financing.





Impact And Future Directions





Official reports indicate that only 16-17 local terrorists remain active in the region, marking the lowest level of local terrorist presence in four decades. This decline is attributed to sustained security operations that have effectively curtailed recruitment and operational capabilities of terrorist groups.





Security agencies are committed to ongoing intelligence-based operations to further dismantle remaining terror modules. The focus will remain on both proactive measures against terrorism and reactive strategies to respond to any emerging threats.







