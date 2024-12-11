



India and the European Union (EU) have agreed to hold their first ministerial Strategic Foreign Policy Dialogue, a decision reached during a recent phone conversation between India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Kaja Kallas, the EU's new High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. This dialogue is part of the preparations for the upcoming India-EU Summit scheduled for 2025.





During their discussion, Jaishankar expressed his delight at speaking with Kallas and emphasized the importance of addressing global security challenges that are interconnected. Both leaders highlighted their commitment to advancing cooperation in areas such as security, trade, digital transition, and green initiatives. Kallas noted the need for collaborative efforts to make progress on these fronts, indicating a proactive approach to international relations between India and the EU.





This dialogue marks a significant step in enhancing bilateral relations, focusing on various critical issues including maritime security in the Indian Ocean, India's advocacy for a free and open Indo-Pacific, and Europe's concerns regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The discussions aim to establish substantive content and deliverables for the upcoming summit, reflecting both sides' commitment to deepening their strategic partnership.







