India's missile technology has undergone significant development since its inception, primarily driven by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The country's missile programs aim to achieve self-reliance in defence technology while enhancing national security through a diverse range of missile systems.





Major Missile Developments





Hypersonic Missile Test





India successfully tested its first long-range hypersonic missile on November 17, 2024, off the coast of Odisha. This missile can travel at speeds exceeding Mach 6 (over six times the speed of sound) and is designed to carry various payloads over distances greater than 1,500 kilometers. Its ability to execute mid-flight manoeuvres makes it exceptionally difficult for existing missile defence systems to intercept, marking a pivotal advancement in India's strategic capabilities.



The hypersonic missile is not just a technological marvel but also serves as a potential "carrier killer," aimed at enhancing India's naval strike capabilities against adversaries like China. This development places India in an elite group alongside the US, Russia, and China, who have also developed hypersonic technologies.





Agni-5 Missile with MIRV Technology





Earlier in March 2024, India tested the Agni-V missile equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. This capability allows a single missile to deliver multiple nuclear warheads to different targets, significantly bolstering India's strategic deterrence.





The Agni-5 missile, developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is a significant advancement in India's ballistic missile capabilities. Officially classified as an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), it boasts a range of approximately 5,000 kilometers, although some analysts suggest it may have a true range extending to 8,000 kilometers, qualifying it as an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

On March 11, 2024, India successfully conducted the first test of the Agni-5 equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, named Mission Divyastra. This test marks India's entry into a select group of nations possessing MIRV capabilities, alongside the United States, Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom.

MIRV technology allows a single missile to carry multiple warheads that can strike different targets independently. This capability enhances the missile's effectiveness against enemy missile defence systems by complicating interception efforts. As the warheads approach their targets, they can be accompanied by decoys to mislead enemy defences. Reports indicate that the Agni-5 can potentially carry between four to twelve warheads, depending on its configuration.

The successful deployment of MIRV technology on the Agni-5 significantly strengthens India's nuclear deterrence posture, particularly in relation to China. The ability to target multiple locations simultaneously makes it more challenging for adversaries to defend against potential strikes. This development is seen as a response to China's own missile defence capabilities and enhances India's strategic deterrent.





K-4 Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile





On November 28, 2024, India conducted a successful test of the K-4 nuclear-capable ballistic missile from the INS Arighaat submarine. With a range of 3,500 kilometers, this missile enhances India's nuclear deterrence capabilities, particularly its sea-based nuclear arsenal.





The K-4 missile, also known as Kalam-4, is a significant development in India's strategic military capabilities, specifically designed as a nuclear-capable submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM). Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), it serves to enhance India's nuclear deterrent and is integral to the country's sea-based nuclear triad.

The K-4 missile has undergone extensive testing, with at least five successful trials conducted from various submerged platforms over recent years. The most notable test occurred from the recently commissioned INS Arighaat, marking the first operational launch from a submarine. This test not only validated the missile's capabilities but also reinforced India's second-strike capability within its nuclear doctrine.

The introduction of the K-4 missile is a critical enhancement to India's nuclear deterrent strategy. It allows for greater operational flexibility compared to its predecessor, the K-15 missile, which had a significantly shorter range of about 750 kilometers. The K-4's deployment signifies India's commitment to maintaining a credible minimum deterrent while adhering to its no-first-use policy regarding nuclear weapons.

The K-4 missile represents a substantial leap forward in India's strategic capabilities, ensuring that it remains competitive in regional security dynamics against nations like China and Pakistan.





Strategic Implications





These advancements not only enhance India's military prowess but also serve as a counterbalance to regional threats, particularly from China and Pakistan. The successful development of hypersonic and MIRV-equipped missiles signifies India's growing self-reliance in defence technology and its commitment to maintaining a credible deterrent posture in an increasingly complex security environment.





India's missile breakthroughs in 2024 reflect a robust defence strategy aimed at strengthening national security through indigenous technological advancements. As these capabilities mature, India is poised to play a more prominent role in regional and global security dynamics, aligning itself with major military powers such as the United States, Russia, and China.







