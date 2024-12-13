



Kerala-based semiconductor start-up Netrasemi has successfully raised ₹10 crore in a pre-Series A funding round from Unicorn India Ventures. This funding will primarily be used for the development and fabrication of two machine learning (ML) system-on-chip (SoC) products, specifically the Netra A2000 and Netra R1000, aimed at enhancing Edge AI capabilities for Internet of Things (IoT) applications.





Founded in 2020 by Jyothis Indirabhai, Sreejith Varma, and Deepa Geetha, Netrasemi specializes in creating advanced AI/ML-enabled semiconductor solutions. The company focuses on developing efficient and cost-effective SoCs that allow devices to perform AI-based analytics locally, thereby reducing reliance on cloud computing. This capability is crucial for smart IoT devices that require real-time processing and responsiveness.





Netrasemi's upcoming chips, the Netra A2000 and Netra R1000, are designed to support over 100 AI/ML use cases, making product development simpler and more economical. These chips are expected to facilitate advanced functionalities in various sectors, including surveillance, smart infrastructure, robotics, and autonomous vehicles. The company has already attracted interest from large original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in industries such as medical, telecom, and industrial sectors, indicating a strong market demand for its technology.





With a team of 61 members, Netrasemi aims to capitalize on the growing need for Edge AI solutions. The company anticipates significant revenue growth, projecting a 150% increase in FY25 as it ramps up production and begins volume manufacturing of its chips by FY27. This growth is expected to be driven by its innovative approach to semiconductor design and the increasing global demand for efficient AI solutions in edge computing environments.





The investment from Unicorn India Ventures supports Netrasemi's current projects but positions it strategically within the burgeoning Edge AI market, which is poised for substantial transformation across various sectors.







