



Nepal's Foreign Minister, Arzu Rana Deuba, is expected to visit India later this month to participate in the Indo-Nepal Economic Conference. This visit is significant as it represents an ongoing effort to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations, particularly in the realms of economic cooperation and regional connectivity. The visit is anticipated to occur in late December 2024.





Deuba's attendance at the Indo-Nepal Economic Conference aims to enhance economic collaboration and address various bilateral issues, including trade, investment, and infrastructure development.





This visit follows a series of diplomatic engagements between Nepal and India, indicating a renewed focus on fostering closer ties amidst geopolitical shifts in the region. The conference will likely serve as a platform for discussing projects that could benefit both countries economically, particularly in energy trade and connectivity initiatives.





Arzu Rana Deuba's potential visit comes at a time when Nepal is navigating complex relationships with both India and China. The Nepalese government has been keen on balancing these ties while prioritizing economic growth and stability. Recent interactions between leaders from both countries have emphasized the importance of collaboration in various sectors, including energy, trade, and infrastructure.





This upcoming conference is seen as a crucial step in reinforcing the longstanding historical and cultural connections between India and Nepal, which share an open border and extensive people-to-people links. The focus will likely be on leveraging these connections to foster economic growth through mutual cooperation.





Arzu Rana Deuba's visit to India for the Indo-Nepal Economic Conference underscores a commitment to enhancing bilateral relations and addressing shared economic interests amidst a dynamic geopolitical landscape.







