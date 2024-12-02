



On December 1, 2024, during the celebration of Sindhi Culture Day, Shafi Burfat, a prominent figure advocating for the Sindhudesh liberation movement, made a significant address. The event, which took place across Sindh, highlighted the rich cultural heritage of the Sindhi people through various festivities, including traditional music and dance.





Burfat emphasised the need for Sindhudesh, a proposed independent state for Sindhis, as part of a broader call for national identity and cultural preservation. He urged Sindhis to unite in their quest for liberation, framing it as essential for safeguarding their cultural and historical legacy amidst ongoing socio-political challenges.





The Sindhi Culture Day was marked by vibrant celebrations throughout the region. Key highlights included:





Festivities were held in major cities like Karachi, Sukkur, and Larkana, featuring traditional attire such as the Sindhi Topi and Ajrak. Participants engaged in folk dances and sang traditional songs to celebrate their heritage.





Tens of thousands attended rallies and cultural programs organized by political parties and civil society organizations. These events aimed to promote unity among Sindhis and foster a sense of pride in their cultural identity.





Various speakers at these events called for solidarity among Sindhi nationalist parties to strengthen their collective voice in pursuing cultural and political rights.





The day serves not only as a celebration of Sindhi culture but also as a platform for political discourse regarding the aspirations for autonomy and recognition within Pakistan.







