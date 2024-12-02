



In November 2024, Pakistan experienced a significant surge in violence, resulting in 245 fatalities and 257 injuries due to various terrorist attacks and clashes. This month marked the deadliest for security forces in the year, with 68 personnel killed, surpassing the previous month's toll of 62.





Key Statistics:





Total Deaths: 245 Security Forces: 68 Civilians: 50 Terrorists: 127 Injuries: 257 Security Personnel: 104 Civilians: 119





November's violence reflects a broader trend of increasing terrorist activity in Pakistan, with a total of 71 recorded attacks, compared to 68 in October. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region was particularly affected, suffering from 50 attacks that led to numerous fatalities and injuries. Notably, the Kurram district witnessed severe tribal clashes resulting in over 120 deaths.





This alarming rise in violence has contributed to a grim overall statistic for the year, with more than 1,000 terrorist-related fatalities reported in the first eleven months of 2024, highlighting a deteriorating security situation across the country.







