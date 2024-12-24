



The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir has recently filed a chargesheet against key operatives associated with the "Kashmir Fight" social media platform, which is linked to the militant group The Resistance Front (TRF).





This action follows an investigation that began in February 2024, prompted by a series of threatening posts targeting migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees aimed at instilling fear and disrupting peace in the region.





Key individuals named in the chargesheet include Farhaan Muzaffar Mattoo, a Srinagar resident, who is accused of gathering and disseminating sensitive information about these employees through encrypted communication channels.





The SIA claims that Mattoo acted as a conduit for information to handlers based in Pakistan, who subsequently issued threats via the "Kashmir Fight" platform. Additionally, Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad, also known as Sajjad Gul, is identified as the mastermind behind this intimidation campaign, orchestrating efforts to incite communal unrest from his base in Pakistan.





