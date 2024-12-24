



The United States has expressed significant concern regarding the recent sentencing of 25 Pakistani civilians by a military tribunal. This development follows their involvement in protests against the government, which included attacks on military facilities during nationwide demonstrations in May 2023. The sentences range from two to ten years of "vigorous imprisonment" as declared by the Pakistani military.





In a statement, the U.S. State Department emphasized that such military trials undermine the principles of fair trial rights guaranteed under both Pakistan's constitution and international law. They urged Pakistani authorities to ensure that civilians are tried in civilian courts, where they can receive fair and impartial hearings.





The European Union also voiced its disapproval, asserting that these verdicts violate Pakistan's commitments under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which mandates fair and public trials for civilians. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, associated with former Prime Minister Imran Khan, criticized the military court's decisions as a violation of human rights and an attack on democratic values in Pakistan.





ANI







