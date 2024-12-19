



19 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Detained: A total of 19 illegal Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Agartala and Guwahati as part of a broader crackdown on cross-border infiltration. This operation is indicative of ongoing efforts by Indian authorities to address illegal immigration from Bangladesh, which has seen a surge amid political turmoil in the neighbouring country.





Recent Arrests in Agartala: On December 23, three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested at Agartala Railway Station for illegal entry into India. The arrests were made during a joint operation involving local police, the Railway Protection Force, and the Border Security Force. The individuals were reportedly attempting to travel to Kolkata.





Continued Vigilance Against Infiltration: In light of increasing illegal entries, security measures have been heightened along the India-Bangladesh border. Authorities are conducting verification drives and special operations to identify and apprehend undocumented immigrants. This includes identifying individuals residing illegally in various parts of India, including Delhi, where 175 suspected illegal immigrants were recently identified.





These developments highlight the ongoing challenges faced by Indian authorities in managing cross-border migration and maintaining national security.





