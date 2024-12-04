



Terrorists launched a grenade attack on an army base in Surankote, Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, on December 4, 2024. The attack involved the use of two grenades, and security forces have initiated a search operation in the area to locate the assailants.





Fortunately, there were no casualties in the attack. Soon after the grenade attack, the security forces launched a search operation to trace the terrorists, the officials said. During the search operation, the safety pin of the exploded grenade was found near the perimeter wall of the Army camp, they added.

The officials said that a massive search operation was launched by the Army and police in the area to track down the terrorists, who fled after the attack. Earlier on Tuesday, security forces neutralised a terrorist in an overnight joint search and cordon operation that was launched on Monday night in the upper reaches of Dachigam forest in Srinagar's Harwan.





This incident is part of a broader pattern of violence in the region, which has seen an increase in terrorist activities, particularly in districts like Poonch and Rajouri. The ongoing operation aims to apprehend those responsible for this attack and enhance security measures in the vicinity.







