



The Congress party in India has raised significant concerns regarding the recent disengagement agreements with China, particularly focusing on the implications for grazing rights in Ladakh. Here are the key points surrounding their demands for clarity:





On October 21, 2024, India and China announced a breakthrough in disengagement at two critical friction points: Depsang and Demchok. This agreement aims to restore the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to its status prior to April 2020, following a prolonged military standoff that began in May 2020.





The disengagement process has reportedly been completed, with verification patrols commencing to ensure compliance with the agreed terms. Both nations are now expected to resume patrolling in these areas.





Congress's Criticism And Questions





Congress has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach to the China issue, labelling it as naïve and accusing him of failing to protect national interests. They emphasize that while disengagement is a positive step, it must be complemented by restoring pre-2020 conditions.





Congress MP Jairam Ramesh articulated six critical questions aimed at clarifying the details of the disengagement agreement:





Will Indian troops regain access to traditional patrolling points in Depsang and Demchok that have been inaccessible for over four years?

Are Indian graziers allowed to return to their traditional grazing grounds in areas like Helmet Top and Mukpa Re?

What is the status of previously established buffer zones that may have ceded territory to Chinese control?





Will Indian patrols be permitted up to their claim lines as they were before the standoff?





How will these agreements impact local livelihoods, particularly for herders dependent on these grazing lands?.





Grazing Rights Concerns





Impact on Local Livelihoods: The grazing rights of local herders have been a contentious issue since the border tensions escalated. Many grazing lands have been designated as buffer zones, restricting access for local communities. The Congress party's inquiries reflect broader concerns about how these agreements will affect the livelihoods of those living in border areas.





The disengagement between India and China marks a significant diplomatic achievement, the Congress party's demand for clarity reflects ongoing apprehensions about national security and local rights in Ladakh amidst evolving geopolitical dynamics.







