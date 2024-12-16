



Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is set to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, December 16, 2024, during his three-day state visit to India, which marks his first foreign trip since assuming office in September. This visit is significant as it aims to strengthen bilateral ties between Sri Lanka and India, focusing on various key issues.





The meeting will cover a range of topics, including trade, investment, energy, maritime security, and regional cooperation. Dissanayake's discussions with Modi are expected to enhance economic relations and address security concerns in the Indian Ocean region.





India and Sri Lanka are anticipated to sign several agreements during this visit, including a pact on cybersecurity. These agreements are aimed at boosting Sri Lanka's economy and ensuring mutual benefits for both nation.





In addition to political discussions, Dissanayake will participate in a business event in New Delhi to promote investment opportunities and will visit Bodh Gaya, a site of cultural significance for Sri Lankan Buddhists.





Dissanayake's visit follows the recent parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka, where his party gained significant control. The new president has expressed the importance of maintaining strong ties with India, particularly given India's historical support during Sri Lanka's economic crisis in 2022. His administration is also expected to address the aspirations of the Tamil community in Sri Lanka, a point of interest for India given its own concerns about regional stability and minority rights.







