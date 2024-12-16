



Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is currently on a three-day state visit to India from December 15 to December 17, 2024. This marks his first international trip since assuming office in September 2024. During his visit, he has engaged in significant discussions with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.





Dissanayake emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between Sri Lanka and India, aligning with India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiative. The discussions aimed at enhancing cooperation in various sectors of mutual interest, including trade and security.





Following his talks with Doval and Jaishankar, Dissanayake is scheduled to meet with Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, December 16. These meetings are expected to further solidify the partnership between the two nations.





The Sri Lankan President is also set to participate in a business event in Delhi during his visit, which underscores the economic dimensions of the bilateral relationship.







