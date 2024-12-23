



India and Vietnam are nearing the finalisation of a significant defence agreement involving the BrahMos missile system, valued at approximately $700 million. This deal is expected to be signed within the next few months as both countries work through procedural details. The Vietnamese Defence Ministry has already reviewed initial techno-commercial details shared by BrahMos Aerospace, indicating strong progress in negotiations.





The BrahMos missile is a supersonic cruise missile developed through a collaboration between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya.





Both the Vietnamese Army and Navy are anticipated to place orders as part of this procurement.





If finalised, Vietnam will become the second country, after the Philippines, to acquire the BrahMos system from India. This marks a significant milestone in defence cooperation between India and Vietnam, enhancing their military capabilities amid regional security concerns.





The BrahMos missile system is known for its precision strike capabilities, with a range exceeding 400 kilometers and speeds of up to Mach 2.9. Its versatility allows it to be launched from various platforms, including land, sea, and air. The deal reflects India's growing role as a defence exporter and aims to bolster strategic ties in Southeast Asia, particularly in light of increasing military assertiveness from neighbouring countries.





Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, Vice Chief of the Army Staff of India, is currently on a significant three-day official visit to Vietnam from December 19 to December 21, 2024. This visit aims to enhance the military relationship between India and Vietnam, particularly focusing on finalising the BrahMos cruise missile export deal to Vietnam, amidst ongoing discussions about defence cooperation between the two nations.





India and Vietnam are actively strengthening their defence ties, highlighted by recent developments at the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024 (VIDE24). The expo featured the inauguration of the India Pavilion, attended by prominent figures including Vietnam's Minister of Public Security, General Luong Tam Quang, Indian Secretary of Defence Production, Sanjeev Kumar, and Indian Ambassador to Vietnam, Sandeep Arya. This event showcases India's commitment to enhancing defence cooperation with Vietnam, featuring exhibitors like BrahMos Aerospace, DRDO, HAL, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.





This potential agreement underscores the deepening defence collaboration between India and Vietnam, driven by shared interests in regional stability and security.







