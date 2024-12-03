



A terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in the Harwan area of Srinagar on December 3, 2024. The operation began the previous evening based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the upper reaches of the Dachigam forest. Security forces initiated a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) after receiving this intelligence, leading to the gunfight.





The Kashmir Zone Police confirmed that contact with the terrorists was established after they fired upon the search party, prompting a retaliatory response from the forces. The operation continued into the morning, with security personnel maintaining vigilance around the area.





According to the police, based on credible leads generated during the investigation, a joint operation was conducted. During the search operation, the police recovered arms and ammunition, and it also destroyed the hideout, thwarted any possible untoward incident, and scuttled the nefarious plans of terrorist outfits to derail peace and harmony in the Kashmir Valley.





This encounter follows a series of violent incidents in the region, including recent abductions and killings of village defence guards by terrorist groups. The Kashmir Tigers, linked to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad, had previously claimed responsibility for such attacks, highlighting ongoing tensions and security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir.







