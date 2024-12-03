



On December 3, 2024, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that the United States regularly raises various issues during discussions with Indian officials. This ongoing dialogue is part of a broader effort to address mutual concerns and enhance cooperation between the two nations. Miller emphasized that these discussions occur at "the highest levels" of government, indicating the importance of the U.S.-India relationship in addressing regional and global challenges.





Miller's comments come in the context of recent high-level meetings between U.S. and Indian officials, including discussions on security and technological collaboration. The U.S. has consistently sought updates from India regarding specific issues, such as investigations into alleged plots involving Indian nationals, showcasing a proactive approach to diplomatic engagement.





S Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, recently met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Italy, a meeting that followed the U.S. indictment of Indian industrialist Gautam Adani and several associates on serious corruption charges. This indictment alleges a conspiracy to pay approximately $265 million in bribes to Indian officials in order to secure state energy contracts, which has significant implications for the Adani Group and its operations in the U.S. market.





During the meeting, Jaishankar and Blinken discussed the ramifications of these allegations, given their potential impact on U.S.-India relations and the broader geopolitical landscape. The Indian government has characterized the indictment as a legal issue between private individuals and the U.S. Department of Justice, emphasizing that they were not informed in advance about the charges against Adani6. This situation has sparked political controversy in India, with opposition parties accusing the government of shielding Adani from scrutiny due to his close ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Recent diplomatic discussions between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar have been overshadowed by serious allegations against Indian officials. These include the indictment of Vikash Yadav, a former Indian intelligence officer, for allegedly orchestrating a foiled assassination plot against Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on U.S. soil. This case has significant implications for India-U.S. relations, particularly in light of the ongoing tensions surrounding India's actions against Sikh activists abroad.





In response, Miller stated that it would not be appropriate for him to comment on the policies of an administration that has not yet taken office, adding that the new State Department spokesperson will address questions about President Trump's foreign policy.







