



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the Proba-3 mission on December 4, 2024, at 4:08 PM IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This mission, which involves the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-XL), is a significant collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) and aims to study the Sun's corona through a unique formation flying of two satellites.





The Proba-3 mission will conduct formation flying to create artificial solar eclipses, allowing for detailed observations of the Sun's corona, which is vital for understanding solar dynamics and space weather phenomena.





The mission consists of two satellites—the Occulter and the Coronagraph—which will operate approximately 150 meters apart in a highly elliptical orbit. This setup enables them to block sunlight and observe solar phenomena that are typically hard to detect.





Recent updates indicate that all necessary preparations have been completed, including successful encapsulation of the satellites in the payload fairing and a dress rehearsal for the launch. The total weight of the two satellites is around 550 kg, and they are designed to facilitate continuous observations for up to six hours.





This mission not only showcases ISRO's capabilities as a reliable launch partner but also enhances India's role in global space exploration. It follows a series of successful collaborations between ISRO and ESA, furthering scientific understanding of solar dynamics.





As anticipation builds for this launch, it marks an exciting advancement in solar observation technology and international cooperation in space research.







