



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently addressed the situation along the India-China border, particularly regarding the buffer zones established during disengagement processes. His remarks came during a Lok Sabha session where he outlined key principles for engaging with China following a recent agreement aimed at resolving military standoffs.





Jaishankar defended the creation of buffer zones, stating that these measures were implemented to prevent further friction between Indian and Chinese troops at critical points such as Pangong Lake. He noted that these steps were "temporary and limited" and could be revisited as necessary, depending on the evolving situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





He indicated that while there is currently a moratorium on patrolling in certain areas, this too can be reassessed as conditions change. The focus remains on maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border, which is deemed essential for improving bilateral relations.





Historical Context: Jaishankar provided a historical overview of the border tensions, emphasizing that peace in these areas is crucial for progressing ties with China. He reiterated that India's national security interests would guide future engagements.





Reactions And Criticism





Jaishankar's comments have not gone without criticism. Military veterans have expressed skepticism regarding the effectiveness of the buffer zones, arguing that they have adversely affected local livelihoods by restricting access to traditional grazing lands. They contend that the agreements made do not adequately restore the status quo prior to April 2020, raising concerns about territorial integrity and strategic positioning along the LAC.





Jaishankar's statements reflect India's cautious approach to managing its relationship with China amidst ongoing border tensions. The emphasis on buffer zones and potential adjustments to patrolling underscores a complex balancing act between maintaining national security and fostering diplomatic dialogue.







