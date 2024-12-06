Security personnel frisking a man during encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Dachigam forest area of Srinagar on December 03, 2024





The J&K Police on Thursday (December 5, 2024) attached three residential houses and a land parcel belonging to the families and associates of terrorists in Kashmir. Meanwhile, two “terrorist associates” were arrested and arms seized in south Kashmir’s Kulgam.





A police spokesman said the police took “strict action by attaching two double-storeyed residential properties under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA)“ in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.





The information provided outlines the ownership of two residential houses linked to individuals associated with terrorism in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, India.





1. House of Mohammad Shafi Dar:





Owner: Mohammad Shafi Dar





Relation: Father of Adnan Shafi Dar, identified as a terrorist.





Location: Wandina, Shopian.





Land Size: Four marlas (approximately 1,089 square feet, since 1 marla = 272.25 square feet).





2. House of Abdul Majeed Koka:





Owner: Abdul Majeed Koka





Relation: Father-in-law of Sajad Ahmad Khah, a terrorist associate.





Location: Melhoura village, Shopian.





Land Size: Seven marlas (approximately 1,905 square feet).





This information highlights the connections between these properties and individuals involved in terrorism-related activities in the region.







