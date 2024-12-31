



President-elect Donald Trump has publicly supported Elon Musk's recent statements regarding the contributions of immigrants to the United States. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Trump endorsed Musk's message that emphasizes respect for immigrants who work hard and contribute significantly to the nation. Musk articulated this sentiment by stating, "Anyone – of any race, creed, or nationality – who came to America and worked like hell to contribute to this country will forever have my respect".





This endorsement comes amid ongoing debates surrounding the H-1B visa program, which allows U.S. companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations. Both Musk and Trump have called for reforms to this program, highlighting its importance for attracting skilled workers essential for innovation, particularly in the tech sector. Musk described the current H-1B system as "broken" and advocated for major changes to better serve the needs of American industries.





Trump's alignment with Musk marks a notable shift from his previous administration's stance, which had imposed restrictions on the H-1B visa program. Recently, he reiterated his support for skilled immigration, suggesting that bringing elite engineering talent from abroad is crucial for maintaining America's competitive edge. This evolving narrative reflects a broader discussion within Republican circles about balancing the need for skilled foreign workers with concerns about job opportunities for American citizens.





ANI







