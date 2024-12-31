



S Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, emphasized the evolution of the Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) from a "shared response" to the 2004 tsunami into a "vital force" for progress in the Indo-Pacific region. This statement was made during a meeting commemorating the 20th anniversary of Quad cooperation, which includes India, the United States, Australia, and Japan.





The Quad originated as a collaborative effort to provide humanitarian assistance following the devastating Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004, which claimed nearly a quarter million lives. This collective response laid the groundwork for ongoing cooperation among the four nations.





Jaishankar described the Quad as crucial for ensuring stability, progress, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific amid increasing geopolitical tensions, particularly from China. He underscored that the Quad's collaboration is essential for maintaining a rules-based international order in the region.





The minister highlighted that the Quad countries are dedicated to addressing pressing regional challenges, including maritime security, infrastructure development, and disaster response. He reiterated that their partnership has expanded beyond initial humanitarian efforts to encompass broader strategic and economic initiatives.





Looking ahead, Jaishankar emphasized the importance of strengthening political ties, enhancing economic partnerships, and fostering technological collaboration among Quad nations. He noted that these efforts are vital for navigating current global challenges and ensuring economic growth while mitigating risks.





Jaishankar's remarks reflect a significant transformation in the Quad's purpose and functionality over two decades, positioning it as a key player in promoting stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.





