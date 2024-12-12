



Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, arrived in New Delhi on the evening of December 11, 2024, for a three-day visit.





His agenda includes participating in the India-UAE Strategic Dialogue and a Joint Commission meeting, aimed at reviewing and enhancing bilateral ties between India and the UAE. He is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.





The discussions will focus on a wide range of topics, including trade, investment, and regional security issues, particularly the ongoing crisis in Syria. This visit highlights the strong historical and cultural connections between India and the UAE, which have evolved into a comprehensive strategic partnership since Prime Minister Modi's landmark visit to the UAE in 2015.





In recent years, bilateral trade has surged significantly, with a reported trade volume of approximately $85 billion in 2022-23. The countries aim to further strengthen their economic ties through initiatives like the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in 2022, which seeks to boost non-oil trade to $100 billion by 2030.





This visit underscores the importance of regular high-level exchanges between India and the UAE, reflecting their commitment to maintaining robust diplomatic relations amid evolving geopolitical dynamics in West Asia.







