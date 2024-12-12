



Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani, the Taliban's acting minister for refugees and repatriation, was killed in a suicide bombing on December 11, 2024, at his ministry's office in Kabul. This incident marks one of the most significant attacks against Taliban officials since the group regained power in August 2021. The explosion occurred as Haqqani was reportedly leaving a mosque after afternoon prayers, resulting in his death along with at least six others, including bodyguards and associates.





The Taliban's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, condemned the attack as a "cowardly act" and attributed it to the Islamic State (IS) group, specifically its Khorasan affiliate, which has been responsible for various attacks against Taliban officials. Haqqani was a prominent figure within the Haqqani Network, a faction known for its violent campaigns against U.S. forces and its involvement in terrorism; he had a $5 million bounty on his head from the FBI.





Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed shock over Haqqani's assassination and condemned the act of terrorism, emphasizing Pakistan's stance against violence in all forms. This attack underscores the ongoing security challenges faced by the Taliban despite their control over Afghanistan.







