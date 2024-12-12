



Bangladesh's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri recently assured Indian lawmakers that the Bangladeshi government is committed to taking action against those responsible for violence against minorities, particularly Hindus. This statement was made during a briefing to the Indian parliamentary standing committee on external affairs following Misri's visit to Dhaka on December 9, 2024.





Misri emphasized that the interim government of Bangladesh, led by Muhammad Yunus, has pledged to address incidents of violence targeting minorities. This assurance comes in light of recent communal tensions and attacks that have raised concerns in India regarding the safety of its minority communities in Bangladesh.





Misri noted that discussions during his visit did not include any reviews of existing bilateral agreements with India, countering some media reports suggesting otherwise. He highlighted India's desire for a constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh.





During his meetings with Bangladeshi officials, Misri conveyed India's apprehensions about the safety and welfare of minorities, referencing "regrettable incidents" of violence that have occurred since the political changes in Bangladesh earlier this year. Reports indicate that since August 2024, there have been at least 88 cases of communal violence against minorities, with around 70 arrests made in connection to these incidents.





The parliamentary panel meeting was well-attended, with approximately 21-22 members present. Misri answered various questions from MPs about the situation in Bangladesh and former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's status in India, reflecting a keen interest across party lines in the evolving bilateral relationship.





This assurance from Bangladesh comes amid heightened scrutiny from both domestic and international observers regarding the treatment of minority communities in the country.







