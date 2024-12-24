



NASA has announced that the NISAR satellite, a joint project with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is now expected to launch in March 2025. This satellite, which stands for NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar, is touted as the world's most advanced and expensive Earth observation satellite, with a total project cost estimated at around ₹5,000 crore (approximately $1.5 billion).





NISAR is designed to provide critical data for monitoring Earth's ecosystems, climate change, and natural disasters. It will scan nearly all of Earth's land and ice surfaces twice every 12 days, offering insights into environmental changes and resource management. The satellite will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, using a GSLV MK-II rocket.





Reasons For Delay





Originally scheduled for launch in early 2024, the NISAR mission faced delays due to technical issues identified during testing. Specifically, NASA scientists discovered that the satellite's 12-meter reflector antenna required corrective actions, necessitating its return to the U.S. for repairs. After these repairs were completed, the antenna was sent back to India in October 2023 and is currently undergoing final integration and testing.





The successful launch of NISAR is expected to enhance global understanding of various geological and ecological processes. The satellite's advanced radar technology will allow it to operate under various conditions, including darkness and adverse weather, making it a vital tool for scientists studying Earth's dynamic systems.







