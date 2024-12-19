



During a recent phone conversation, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between the Netherlands and India. Rutte emphasized opportunities for closer collaboration in various sectors, particularly focusing on water management, agriculture, and health.





The dialogue comes in light of ongoing efforts to enhance economic connectivity and cooperation in emerging technologies, including semiconductors and green hydrogen. Both leaders acknowledged the significant contributions of the large Indian community in the Netherlands, which plays a vital role in fostering cultural ties and economic interactions.





This conversation reflects a broader commitment to deepening ties that have been reinforced through previous engagements, such as the recent Foreign Office Consultations held in The Hague, where both nations explored future agendas for cooperation.







