



The U.S. Navy successfully intercepted and destroyed a series of missiles and drones launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels, aimed at American naval vessels and commercial ships in the Gulf of Aden. On December 1 and 2, 2024, the destroyers USS Stockdale and USS O'Kane engaged three anti-ship ballistic missiles, three drones, and one anti-ship cruise missile, all of which were neutralized without any reported damage or injuries to the ships involved.





The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack, stating their intention was to target U.S. destroyers and three supply ships associated with the American military operating in the region. This incident underscores the ongoing threat to maritime traffic in this vital waterway, through which approximately $1 trillion worth of goods are transported annually. The attacks are part of a broader campaign by the Houthis, reportedly motivated by regional conflicts, particularly in response to Israel's military actions in Gaza and Lebanon.





U.S. Central Command emphasized that these actions reflect their commitment to protecting U.S. personnel and international shipping from threats posed by Iran-backed Houthi forces.







