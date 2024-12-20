



The United States has reiterated its longstanding policy of denying support to Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile program, emphasizing concerns about the potential threat this poses to U.S. national security. This statement comes amidst recent sanctions imposed by the U.S. on four Pakistani entities involved in the missile program, including the National Development Complex (NDC), which is responsible for developing ballistic missiles like the SHAHEEN series.





U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer described Pakistan's advancements in missile technology as an "emerging threat," indicating that these developments could enable strikes beyond South Asia, potentially even targeting the United States. He highlighted that if current trends continue, Pakistan could develop capabilities that pose a direct risk to U.S. interests.





The recent sanctions freeze U.S. assets of the targeted entities and prohibit American businesses from engaging with them. The U.S. State Department justified these sanctions by citing concerns over proliferation activities associated with these organizations.





Pakistan's Response: In response to the sanctions, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry condemned them as "discriminatory" and warned of their implications for regional stability. They criticized the U.S. for applying double standards in its approach to military technology licensing and asserted that previous sanctions lacked substantial evidence.





The relationship between the U.S. and Pakistan has been complex, characterised by periods of cooperation and tension, particularly following Pakistan's nuclear tests in 1998 and its ongoing rivalry with India. The U.S. has historically been a key military ally of Pakistan but has grown increasingly wary of its missile capabilities in recent years.







