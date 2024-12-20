



External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar emphasized the significance of the India-France relationship, describing both nations as important poles in a multipolar world. This statement was made during a recent event where he highlighted the strengthening ties between India and France, marking them as a cornerstone of international cooperation.





Jaishankar articulated that both countries view each other as essential partners in navigating the complexities of global politics, particularly in light of shifting power dynamics. He noted that this partnership is not only strategic but also reflects shared values and mutual interests in various sectors, including defense, trade, and cultural exchanges.





"When you hear India and France talk about how we see the world in our way, not necessarily in terms of how others might want to define it, it's our history and heritage that gives us the confidence to take those positions. So when we deepen our cultural collaboration, we are also actually adding to a particular kind of relationship which we believe would create a new and more democratic world government," Jaishankar said.





The minister's remarks come at a time when both nations are looking to enhance their collaboration on global issues, showcasing their commitment to a multipolar world order that promotes stability and cooperation among diverse nations.







