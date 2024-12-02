



The V-BAT drones, developed by the American company Shield AI, have gained attention for their deployment in Ukraine, where they were secretly tested to enhance battlefield intelligence and precision strike capabilities against Russian forces. Following successful trials, a collaboration has been announced for their manufacturing in India.





The V-BAT drones were introduced to Ukrainian forces in June 2024, specifically designed to operate effectively in environments affected by electronic warfare (EW). Their vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities allow them to launch from confined spaces, making them highly adaptable for battlefield conditions. They can loiter for up to 11 hours and cover distances of around 483 kilometers, significantly surpassing the capabilities of traditional drones used by Ukrainian forces.





During operations, the V-BATs successfully identified and targeted Russian SA-11 air defence systems located over 100 kilometers behind enemy lines. They relayed precise coordinates to HIMARS artillery units, enabling effective strikes despite challenging EW conditions that would typically disrupt other drones. Brandon Tseng, president of Shield AI, noted that these drones maintained operational stability even near sophisticated jamming systems.





Manufacturing Plans In India





Joint Venture Announcement: In December 2024, the JSW Group of India announced a joint venture with Shield AI to manufacture V-BAT drones domestically. This initiative aligns with India's "Atmanirbharta" (self-reliance) policy aimed at boosting local defence production. The project is expected to involve an investment of approximately $90 million over two years, focusing on building manufacturing facilities and training personnel.





The establishment of V-BAT production in India not only aims to fulfil domestic military needs but also positions India as a potential global hub for drone manufacturing. This move is part of a broader trend where foreign defence companies are increasingly collaborating with Indian firms to enhance local production capabilities.





The successful testing of V-BAT drones in Ukraine highlights their advanced technological features and operational effectiveness against modern threats. The subsequent decision to manufacture these drones in India reflects a significant step towards enhancing India's defence manufacturing landscape while providing a strategic advantage in unmanned aerial systems technology.







