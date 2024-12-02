



An investigation has revealed that an average of $16 billion may have been illicitly siphoned out of Bangladesh annually during the 15-year rule of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This estimate comes from a report submitted by a committee led by economist Debapriya Bhattacharya to interim leader Muhammad Yunus on December 1, 2024.





The report indicates that the siphoning of funds occurred from 2009 to 2023, coinciding with Hasina's tenure. The total estimated loss amounts to a staggering $240 billion over this period.





The white paper highlights how crony capitalism has fostered the emergence of oligarchs who influenced policy-making, exacerbating economic exploitation in the country. The committee focused on seven major projects, revealing inflated costs that contributed to financial misappropriation.





Following widespread protests that led to Hasina's removal in August 2024, the interim government is now addressing these allegations. Many members of Hasina's party are reportedly in hiding or have fled the country, complicating accountability efforts.





Yunus remarked on the severity of the situation, stating, "Our blood runs cold upon realizing the extent of the economic exploitation," indicating a deep concern for the economic state left behind after Hasina's administration.







