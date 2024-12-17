



The Vietnam Coast Guard ship CSB 8005 arrived in Kochi on December 16, 2024, as part of an international cooperation initiative with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). This visit is a significant step in enhancing maritime cooperation and interoperability between the two nations' coast guard forces.





During its four-day stay, the crew of CSB 8005 will participate in various professional interactions, including exercises focused on Marine Pollution Response, Maritime Search and Rescue, and Maritime Law Enforcement. Activities planned include cross-deck training, subject matter expert exchanges, social interactions, and practical drills such as major firefighting and oil pollution response demonstrations.





The visit is facilitated under an existing memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Indian Coast Guard and the Vietnam Coast Guard, which aims to institutionalize cooperative engagements between the two maritime agencies. This collaboration underscores India's commitment to strengthening ties with friendly foreign countries through enhanced maritime security efforts.







