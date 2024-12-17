



The steel cutting ceremony for the first ship of the Next Generation Missile Vessel (NGMV) program took place at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in Kochi on December 16, 2024. This significant event was attended by Cmde S. Parthiban, the Warship Production Superintendent in Kochi.





A contract for the construction of six NGMVs was signed with CSL in March 2023, with plans for the ships to be inducted into the Indian Navy starting in 2027. The NGMVs will feature state-of-the-art weapons and sensors designed to significantly enhance the combat capabilities of the Indian Navy, making it a Future Ready and Combat Ready force.





The NGMVs are designed to enhance the combat capabilities of the Indian Navy, featuring state-of-the-art weapons and sensors. These include a Surface-to-Surface Missile System, Anti-Missile Defence Systems, and Air Surveillance and Fire Control Radars, making them capable of operating effectively in the complex maritime environment of the Indian Ocean Region.





All major equipment for the NGMVs has been developed and manufactured domestically, aligning with India's initiative for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and showcasing the nation's growing defence manufacturing capabilities.







