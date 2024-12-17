



Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, during his first official visit to India, assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Sri Lanka will not allow its territory to be used against Indian interests. This commitment comes amid rising concerns over Chinese influence in the region, particularly following the docking of Chinese surveillance vessels at Hambantota Port, which is strategically significant for India.





In a joint statement after their discussions in New Delhi, Dissanayake emphasized the importance of strengthening Indo-Sri Lankan relations and reiterated that Sri Lanka's land would not be utilized in ways detrimental to India's security. He expressed a desire for cooperation between the two nations to flourish, highlighting ongoing efforts to enhance strategic and security collaboration.





Modi and Dissanayake also discussed various areas of partnership, including defence agreements and energy cooperation, aiming to finalize a defence cooperation pact soon. Modi underscored the interlinked security interests of both countries and the need for regular dialogue based on mutual trust.







