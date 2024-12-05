

India's recent commissioning of the INS Arighaat, its second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), marks a significant enhancement of the country's nuclear deterrence capabilities and solidifies its position in the global nuclear triad club. This development was emphasized by Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, who stated that these submarines provide India with the crucial third leg of its nuclear triad, which also includes land-based and aerial nuclear delivery systems.





INS Arighaat Commissioned: The INS Arighaat was officially commissioned on August 29, 2024, at Visakhapatnam, enhancing India's strategic maritime capabilities. This submarine is equipped to carry up to 12 K-15 ballistic missiles or up to four K-4 missiles, significantly boosting India's second-strike capability against potential adversaries.





Nuclear Triad Explained: India's Nuclear Triad Comprises:



Land-Based Missiles: Such as the Agni series.





Air-Based Delivery Systems: Including aircraft capable of carrying nuclear bombs.





Sea-based Assets: Represented by SSBNs like INS Arihant and INS Arighaat. This triad ensures that India can maintain a credible deterrent against nuclear threats, adhering to its "no first use" policy.





Technological Advancements: The INS Arighaat incorporates advanced technologies and indigenous systems developed by Indian scientists and industries, making it more sophisticated than its predecessor, the INS Arihant. It is powered by a pressurized light-water reactor that allows for extended submerged operations, enhancing stealth capabilities.





The addition of INS Arighaat not only strengthens India's nuclear deterrence but also plays a vital role in establishing strategic balance in the region, particularly in response to rising tensions with neighbouring countries. As Admiral Tripathi noted, the operational readiness of these submarines aligns with India’s maritime and nuclear doctrines, ensuring that its naval capabilities are robust enough to deter potential aggression.





The commissioning of INS Arighaat represents a pivotal step in India's defence strategy, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining a credible minimum deterrence posture through a fully operational nuclear triad.







