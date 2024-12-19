



In a statement, Vedant Patel, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, emphasized the close partnership between the United States and India.





"We have a close partnership with our counterparts in India. Of course, a range of those are security issues, trade issues, of course consular issues as well, including visas. We read out that meeting with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar... Over the course of our time in the Biden administration, India has been a key partner in the Indo-Pacific on a number of shared issues, and we continue to look forward to working with them in our time in this administration," he said.





He noted that this collaboration spans various sectors, including security, trade, and consular matters. Patel highlighted that the Biden administration has actively worked to deepen this relationship over the past four years, recognizing India as a vital partner in both regional and global contexts.





Patel's remarks come amid ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation between the two nations, particularly in areas related to Indo-Pacific stability and technological advancements. The U.S. views India as a key ally in addressing security challenges and fostering economic growth in the region.





"The US and India are stronger when we are working together. Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and I met today in Italy to discuss the importance of our continued close cooperation to promote global security and prosperity."







