



An encounter between security forces and terrorists occurred in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, on December 19, 2024. The operation began during the early hours when security forces initiated a cordon-and-search operation in the Kadder area of Behibagh, following intelligence about the presence of suspected terrorists. As the forces approached, the terrorists opened fire, leading to an intense gunfight.





Five terrorists were killed during the encounter, while two security personnel sustained injuries and were subsequently hospitalized.





The Indian Army's Chinar Corps reported that the operation was based on specific intelligence regarding terrorist activity in the area. Upon being challenged by security forces, the terrorists responded with heavy gunfire, prompting a retaliatory response from the troops.





As of now, security forces believe that all five terrorists involved have been neutralized, although their bodies have not yet been retrieved from the site.







