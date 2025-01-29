

MBDA is set to make a significant impact at Aero India 2025 by showcasing a range of advanced missile systems designed to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces. The exhibition highlights several key missile systems that are integral to modern air and naval combat.

The key highlights include:

Meteor Missile: This beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) is considered a game-changer for air combat. It is designed for the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Rafale aircraft, providing unmatched engagement ranges and manoeuvrability, thereby enhancing India's aerial dominance.





Exocet AM39: MBDA is promoting the AM39 air-launched anti-ship missile, aimed at integration with the Rafale M for the Indian Navy's carrier-based fighter program. This missile is expected to bolster naval capabilities significantly.





SCALP And MICA Missiles: The SCALP deep-strike cruise missile allows Rafale aircraft to strike high-value targets deep within enemy territory. The MICA missile, already familiar to the IAF from previous Mirage-2000 upgrades, offers versatile air combat capabilities.





Mistral ATAM: Successfully integrated into India's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), this system expands rotary-wing combat capabilities.





Additional Systems: Other notable systems on display include the ASRAAM within-visual-range missile for the IAF's Jaguar fleet and the Mistral ATAM integrated into various helicopters, enhancing rotary-wing combat capabilities.





Supporting "Make In India" Through L&T MBDA Missile Systems Ltd





Established in February 2017, LTMMSL aims to develop, manufacture, and supply sophisticated missile systems to the Indian armed forces. The joint venture seeks to contribute to India's self-reliance in defense by leveraging advanced technologies from MBDA and the manufacturing expertise of L&T.





Exocet MM40 Block-3





The Exocet MM40 Block-3 is a ship-based surface-to-surface missile that boasts an operational range of approximately 200 km. It features enhanced electronics and capabilities for programming 3D waypoints and executing simultaneous attacks with multiple missiles. This missile is compatible with existing Exocet logistics and can be integrated into a variety of naval platforms, making it a versatile option for the Indian Navy's Medium Range Anti-Ship Missile (MRAShM) requirement.





In support for the Indian armed forces, MBDA has a longstanding history in India, having supplied over 40,000 missiles over five decades. The introduction of the Exocet MM40 Block 3 underlines MBDA's commitment to enhancing India's naval capabilities.





In addition to the Exocet missile, LTMMSL is also proposing other advanced systems such as the Sea Ceptor air defence system and next-generation anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM5), reinforcing its role as a key player in India's defence sector.





MBDA's participation at Aero India 2025 emphasises its commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and fostering local partnerships within India's defence ecosystem.





Bharat Shakti







